Westmoreland County Airshow returns this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are back in Westmoreland County.

The Annual Westmoreland County Airshow is taking flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

The Thunderbirds flew into town on Wednesday and are performing on Saturday and Sunday in their famous red, white, and blue jets.

