Watch CBS News
Local News

Westmoreland County Airshow returns this weekend

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Airshow returns this weekend
Westmoreland County Airshow returns this weekend 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are back in Westmoreland County.

The Annual Westmoreland County Airshow is taking flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

The Thunderbirds flew into town on Wednesday and are performing on Saturday and Sunday in their famous red, white, and blue jets.

There's plenty more to see and do at the airshow. Click here for the full schedule. 

First published on June 15, 2023 / 7:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.