Clues hidden in downtown Greensburg for Gatsby-themed art heist murder mystery

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Your detective skills are needed in Greensburg: There's a mystery at the museum and a 1920s art heist must be solved.

The fundraiser happening this weekend is designed to engage the mind and community.

"It's a bit of a time race to get back with the correct answer," said Westmoreland Community Action CEO Mandy Zalich.

The correct answer is whodunit and it's up to amateur investigators to find out.

"Pay attention to the clues," Zalich said.

Those clues are contained within downtown Greensburg for a Gatsby-themed art heist murder mystery.

"Gathering information, using your brain to think of and solve these puzzles while trying to solve this mystery," Zalich said.

The fact-finding mission is actually a fundraiser, put on by Westmoreland Community Action as a way to not only have fun but to reintroduce people to Greensburg and support the businesses and people who live there.

"We touch the lives of over 16,000 individuals in Westmoreland County and all of the fundraising dollars go to support our efforts," Zalich said.

Think "The Amazing Race" meets Clue, but instead of a gameboard or Colonel Mustard with a candlestick, it's families and friends scouring the city grid with a map and a motive to get the right people to talk.

"They won't give you all of the information the first time and you have to ask some probing questions," Zalich said.

"And if you ask the right question, you'll get some really good nuggets of information that will help lead to the solution."

The team that's fastest to determine whodunit wins $500.

The Westmoreland Community Action Who Dunnit event is Saturday. To get tickets, click here.