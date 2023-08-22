Watch CBS News
Westmoreland Co. family donates over 1,000 pairs of pajamas to Ronald McDonald House

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A six-year-old girl and her family from Westmoreland County are helping local kids feel more comfortable during hospital stays.

Nora Caporali and her family donated more than 1,000 pairs of pajamas to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. 

Her family rushed her to the hospital in the middle of the night, eventually hearing a cancer diagnosis. She was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.

Nora's family realized they didn't bring any pajamas and the hospital only had a mix-matched pair in her size.

Ever since, they've been hosting collection events to help other families, saying that they realize the little things can make a world of difference.

Way to go, Nora!

