Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival taking place this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Head to Twin Lakes Park before the weekend ends for the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival.

In addition to educational activities like poetry and short story contests, the festival has more than 200 artisans selling handmade crafts from stained glass to homemade soaps.

The festival wraps up tomorrow evening.