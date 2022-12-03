Watch CBS News
Local News

Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County among highest drug delivery deaths
Westmoreland County among highest drug delivery deaths 00:22

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania.

The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result.

There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 11:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.