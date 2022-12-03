Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania.
The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result.
There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.