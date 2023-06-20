Watch CBS News
Westmoreland Airshow brings in record crowd

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Westmoreland Airshow brought in a record-breaking crowd this year.

With over 60,000 people coming to the show, it was the best attendance ever. 

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority's executive director, Gabe Monzo, said after adding up hotel bookings, restaurants and vendors, the economic impact is estimated to be around $3 million.

In total, it attracted about 100,000 people in and around Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.  

The annual show on June 17 and June 18 was headlined by the Air Force Thunderbirds.

