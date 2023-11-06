Pittsburgh-area man accused of assaulting McDonald's employee over iced coffee order

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of assaulting a McDonald's employee over his iced coffee order.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks, Jordan Ripingill of Labtrobe is facing charges in connection with the incident that happened on Oct. 31 at around 10 a.m. at the McDonald's in the Mountain Laurel Plaza in Unity Township.

Police said the 33-year-old Ripingill placed an order at the drive-thru and was "upset the ice coffee was made incorrect." Ripingill is accused of going into the McDonald's, where he, police said, began yelling and using obscenities in front of everyone at the fast-food restaurant.

Police said an employee talked to Ripingill about a refund and fixing his order. He was then given the correct order and told not to return to the McDonald's because "of his behavior and use of obscene language," according to the release.

Ripingill then allegedly attacked the 32-year-old employee, throwing him to the ground and hitting him in the face. Police said the victim suffered a black eye and scrapes on his hands.

Ripingill was charged with simple assault, harassment — subject other to physical contact, and disorderly conduct engage in fighting.