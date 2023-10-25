Westinghouse moving to Etna to develop transportable nuclear battery

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Westinghouse is moving into Etna to develop its transportable nuclear battery.

Westinghouse signed a lease for the 87,420-square-foot building at 51 Bridge Street to create a technology accelerator that will support the commercialization of its eVinci microreactor, the Shapiro administration announced on Tuesday.

The company is investing at least $18 million and creating more than 40 new jobs as it advances the technology being developed for the microreactor and manufactures other components.

The eVinci microreactor is designed to provide about 5 megawatts of electricity every day for eight-plus years without refueling, which the Shapiro administration says is equivalent of up to 10,750 tanker trucks of diesel fuel.

The battery will provide clean energy for various applications like off-grid communities, remote mining, defense facilities and data centers.

The Department of Community and Economic Development gave Westinghouse a funding proposal for a $1 million grant to support the site. Westinghouse has also committed to keeping over 3,100 employees at its seven facilities across the state, including its global headquarters.

"Today's announcement is just the latest in a long line of Westinghouse innovations – each one a result of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvanian's legacy as an energy leader," Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a news release.

"I believe Pennsylvania should play a central role in efforts to connect the dots and invest in clean sources of energy, and that's why my Administration's energy policy ensures we have a diverse and reliable portfolio of energy resources that fosters innovation, protects our communities and our planet, and creates jobs. Together, we can usher in a new chapter of innovation and energy leadership here in Pennsylvania."