Crews fight fire at old Westinghouse Castle

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews battled a fire at the old Westinghouse Castle building on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the building at 325 Commerce Street. Photos from the scene show smoke billowing from the roof as well as some flames.

No injuries have been reported so far. There's been no word on what started fire.

George Westinghouse had his headquarters at the castle, the Westinghouse Arts Academy executive director told PTL in January. The original part of the building was built in the 1890s. It was rebuilt after another fire and an addition was later added, he said.

Westinghouse Arts Academy expanded its campus into the building in 2021.