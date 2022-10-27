Watch CBS News
Western Pennsylvania school districts to get $5 million for 'greener' school buses

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Hundreds of schools across the country are getting federal money to transition to "greener" school buses. 

The newer vehicles are supposed to be part of a transition to zero-emission transportation. 

The new, mostly electric, school buses are going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as save the districts money. 

Here in our area, the Avella Area is getting $2.76 million and Washington School District is getting more than $3 million. 

"The clock is ticking, loudly, we are witnessing around our country and around the world, the effects of extreme climate," said Vice President Kamala Harris. 

In total, about $1 billion is going to nearly 400 districts for these greener buses. 

