Some Pittsburgh-area fire departments to skip fish fries for this reason

Some fire departments to skip fish fries this year due to lack of volunteers

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Lenten fish fries are a big tradition in Western Pennsylvania.

Some Pittsburgh-area fire departments use them to raise money to protect the community, but this year several are skipping the fish fries.

When it comes to frying fish, the Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department could move some cod.

"We'd do close to 400 pounds a night and that's a lot of breading and a lot of fish," said John Kriger, president of the department.

But this coming Lent, the department's social hall kitchen will be silent and the chairs and tables will be empty. Crescent Township's fish fry is not happening in 2024. The reasons are very simple.

"Lack of manpower and ruling time of fire training, it's hard to get the help," Kriger said.

Crescent Township isn't alone. The Claridge Volunteer Fire Company in Westmoreland County and the Daugherty Township Volunteer Fire Company in Beaver County are doing the same thing for the same reason.

Word of the canceled fish fries spread quickly, with lots of people willing to help out. But Kriger said the department appreciates the offers, but it's not that simple.

"The fish got to be prepared, that's all from Monday until Friday, at least four hours somebody's in here," Kriger said.

For now, Kriger said he's encouraging those who would buy fish to check out and support other fire department's fish fries.

"I'm deeply sorry that we're not having a fish fry," he said.