Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank hosting baby formula distribution on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parents in need of baby formula will soon get relief.

The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank will hand out formula to families today.

The distribution will take place at the diaper bank's warehouse in Point Breeze from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The non-profit is also giving out free hygiene products for women.

Also, more formula is one the way.

The Food & Drug Administration approved the import of 1.3 million cans of Gerber formula from Mexico.

The "Good Start Gentle" formula cans will be imported from July through October.

That will be enough to make 33 million eight-ounce infant bottles.

The supply is expected to be sold on Gerber's website and through key retailers.