Western Pa. bracing for extreme heat and humidity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees on Tuesday, staying cool will be in the forefront of everyone's minds from at home to school and everywhere in between.

With humidity levels already high in Pittsburgh and temperatures going to get worse throughout the day, Pittsburgh Public Schools are making some changes for the last two days of school.

All of the schools in the district will operate on a half-day schedule both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Public Schools officials say early dismissals will take place in order to provide relief to students and staff members, especially for those inside schools that don't have air conditioning, where temperatures could reach above 100 degrees.

Parents also have the option of keeping their children home for health and safety reasons.

The district's school year is ending pretty late compared to other districts due to a late start because of transportation and air-conditioning issues.

For all Pittsburgh residents, the city has opened four cooling centers to help individuals combat the heat and humidity.

Healthy active community living centers in Greenfield, Homewood, Sheraden, and the South Side House Market will be open both Tuesday and Wednesday through 7 p.m.

City officials say residents are also welcome at local recreation centers.

When extreme heat arrives, keeping cool can become costly.

Duquesne Light recommends setting thermostats at 78 degrees.

According to West Penn Power, every degree you raise the thermostat can save you an additional 3% on your bill.

Some other ways to save include making sure air filters are clean, closing vents in rooms that aren't being used, and sealing off any cracks to the outside of the home.