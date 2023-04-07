Western Beaver County School District files lawsuit against Norfolk Southern

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A second Beaver County school district has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern.

The Western Beaver County School District is suing Norfolk Southern over the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Richard Shenkan, claims Norfolk Southern was negligent and exposed its buildings and residents to a highly toxic mix of dangerous chemicals.

The school district is about 15 miles from the derailment site.

Last month, Blackhawk School District filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern. That lawsuit accuses Norfolk Southern of releasing toxic chemicals into the air and onto the ground with no regard for the Blackhawk School District, its students or its staff.