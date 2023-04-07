Watch CBS News
Local News

Western Beaver County School District files lawsuit against Norfolk Southern

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: April 6, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: April 6, 2023 01:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A second Beaver County school district has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern.

The Western Beaver County School District is suing Norfolk Southern over the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Richard Shenkan, claims Norfolk Southern was negligent and exposed its buildings and residents to a highly toxic mix of dangerous chemicals.

The school district is about 15 miles from the derailment site. 

Last month, Blackhawk School District filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern. That lawsuit accuses Norfolk Southern of releasing toxic chemicals into the air and onto the ground with no regard for the Blackhawk School District, its students or its staff.

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 10:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.