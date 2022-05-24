Watch CBS News
Westbound lanes of Pa. Turnpike closed due to overturned box truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is currently closed due to an overturned box truck.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred near mile marker 51 in the westbound lanes of the roadway, between the Allegheny Valley and Pittsburgh exits.

State Police tell KDKA that the driver of the vehicle is not believed to have been injured.

It's unclear when the westbound lanes of the roadway will reopen.

The eastbound lanes are not believed to be impacted.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 

