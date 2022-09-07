WVU student tests positive for monkeypox

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - West Virginia University announced a student who lives off-campus tested positive for monkeypox.

The university said the student tested positive Wednesday and is now isolating and recovering.

"Currently, the risk of monkeypox transmission on our campus and across the state is very low and, with proper safety precautions, there is no need for elevated concern," Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said in a press release.

The university said it won't update the public on new cases but will notify those who are identified as having a possible exposure.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact. The U.S. has recorded over 21,000 cases.