West Virginia State Police accused of recording women inside academy locker room

WEST VIRGINIA (KDKA) - West Virginia State Police are being accused of recording women inside the state academy's showers and locker room.

A lawsuit claims a video camera was hidden inside a women's locker and shower room. The allegations came to light after anonymous letters sent to the governor's office and other state officials accused police of widespread misconduct.

That misconduct includes destroying the hidden camera and a hard drive that allegedly contained hours of video showing female students and troopers using the facilities.