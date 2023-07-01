Watch CBS News
Local News

West Virginia State Police accused of recording women inside academy locker room

/ CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia State Police accused of recording women inside academy locker room
West Virginia State Police accused of recording women inside academy locker room 00:33

WEST VIRGINIA (KDKA) - West Virginia State Police are being accused of recording women inside the state academy's showers and locker room.

A lawsuit claims a video camera was hidden inside a women's locker and shower room. The allegations came to light after anonymous letters sent to the governor's office and other state officials accused police of widespread misconduct.

That misconduct includes destroying the hidden camera and a hard drive that allegedly contained hours of video showing female students and troopers using the facilities. 

First published on July 1, 2023 / 7:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.