West Virginia mother charged in death of daughter found "emaciated to a skeletal state"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A West Virginia mother is facing charges in the death of her 14-year-old daughter who was found "emaciated to a skeletal state."

WOWK-TV reported, citing court documents, that Julie Miller of Morrisvale was charged after her daughter was found dead in a bathroom "emaciated to a skeletal state."

A family member told law enforcement that the teenager had an eating disorder and had not been eating for months, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the TV station. The document also said the 14-year-old could not function on her own for almost a week due to her physical state.

The criminal complaint, according to the TV station, said the girl's "clear and distinct physical problems" showed that her mom had not gotten her help in at least four years, which caused her death. The TV station reported that the girl had been outside two times in four years and had not been to school since 2019 or 2020.

The Associated Press reported that an autopsy was being performed to determine the teen's cause of death.

Miller is facing charges of child neglect resulting in death, WOKW reported. She is in the Southwestern Regional Jail.