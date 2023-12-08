11-year-old girl killed in West Virginia murder-suicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 11-year-old girl and a man are dead after a murder-suicide in West Virginia.

WTRF reported that law enforcement was called to a home on Ceres Hollow Road in Bluefield, Mercer County, on Wednesday for reports of a man holding people at gunpoint. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body, the TV station reported.

Inside the house, WTRF reported, law enforcement found an 11-year-old girl and another man dead from gunshot wounds. After an investigation, police identified the deceased man as Kenneth Smith, who they said was the shooter and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man and woman who were found shot were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the TV station reported. They were last listed in critical condition.

Their identities and the identity of the 11-year-old girl have not been released. According to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the 11-year-old girl attended Mountain Valley Elementary School.

"Yesterday evening Mercer County Schools was informed of a horrible tragedy and the passing of a student at Mountain Valley Elementary School," Mercer County Schools posted on Facebook. "Mercer County Schools have extra counselors and staff available to talk to and comfort students during this difficult time. Please keep Mercer County Schools in your thoughts and prayers along with the family, friends and our staff. Hug your kids and family members and tell them you love them."

West Virginia State Police are investigating.