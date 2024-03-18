West Virginia man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed mother and daughter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed two people.

On Monday, Andrew Wyrick pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI causing death, according to WOWK-TV.

The TV station reported that on Oct. 26, 2022, Wyrick was involved in the deadly crash on Route 60 at Winfield Road in St. Albans. The crash killed 73-year-old Dotty Hayes and her daughter, 53-year-old Sherri McLanahan.

Police said Wyrick's truck crossed a double yellow line while driving west and hit the other vehicle. Two other people were reportedly injured in the crash.

Law enforcement, WOWK-TV reported, said that the 25-year-old Wyrick was driving while under the influence of delta-8 and delta-9 THC.

Metro News reported on Monday that Wyrick's guilty plea was part of a plea deal. He was originally charged with two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury and two counts of DUI causing death, but the DUI causing serious bodily injury charges were dropped.

He now faces up to 30 years in prison. He will be sentenced in April, Metro News reported.