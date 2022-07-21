Watch CBS News
West Virginia man charged in drunk driving wreck that killed fetus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with a felony in a drunken driving accident that killed an unborn child.

Timothy Wickline, 29, was charged with driving under the influence causing death in Monday's two-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 near Sissonville, the Kanawha County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Witnesses said Wickline's northbound vehicle crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes. A pregnant female driver in the other vehicle that was hit was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where a doctor confirmed the death of her fetus.

Wickline, who is from Greenbrier County, was being held Wednesday at the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond, the statement said. Jail records didn't indicate whether Wickline has an attorney who could comment on the charge.

