West Virginia teenager accused of killing his mother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old in West Virginia is accused of killing his mother over the weekend.

Franklin Alger III of Coalwood has been charged with murder in connection with the case, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports.

Citing a statement from West Virginia State Police, the newspaper reports troopers were called on Jan. 20 to a home in Coalwood in McDowell County at around 4 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found 53-year-old Patricia Alger with two gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports her 18-year-old son was then charged with murder in her death and taken to the McDowell County Holding Facility in Welch pending his arraignment. He was arraigned in front of a magistrate on Jan. 21 and no bond was set, according to court records obtained by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Under West Virginia law, bond in cases involving first-degree murder must be set by a circuit court judge, the newspaper reports.

Brittany Puckett, McDowell County's prosecuting attorney, reportedly said on Monday that dates for a bond hearing or a preliminary hearing have not been set yet.

The investigation into the deadly shooting continues. Police did not disclose a motive.