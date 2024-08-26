13-year-old West Virginia football player dies after losing consciousness at practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 13-year-old boy in West Virginia died after suffering an apparent injury during football practice last week.

CBS affiliate WOWK-TV said Cohen Craddock died on Aug. 24 after he was injured during a practice on Aug. 23 in Boone County. Craddock was an eighth-grader at Madison Middle School.

The boy's father, Ryan Craddock, told the TV station that his son injured his head when trying to make a tackle during practice. After the play, the 13-year-old boy stood up, took a couple of steps and lost consciousness, according to his father.

Ryan Craddock told WOWK-TV that his son had low oxygen levels and brain swelling while being taken to a local hospital. The 13-year-old boy never reportedly regained consciousness.

"He was Mr. Personality," Ryan Craddock told the TV station. "He liked to joke, he liked to make you smile. Even if he was feeling bad, he wanted to make you feel good. He was that type of person. Just a big heart, big teddy bear."

Madison, West Virginia, is approximately four hours from Pittsburgh.

"Madison Middle School lost one of their football team members to a tragic accident on the field. ... Please keep the Craddock family and the Madison MS students and staff in your prayers," Roane County High School posted on Facebook after the boy's death.