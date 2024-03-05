West Virginia football coach Neal Brown given 1-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has been given a one-year contract extension, it was announced Tuesday by Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker.

Brown's contract will now take him through the 2027 season.

"I am pleased with the progress I've seen in our football program since arriving last year," Baker said. "I believe this contract amendment allows us to continue to build on our momentum as we begin our first year in the new and expanded Big 12 Conference. I'm appreciative of the effort Coach Brown and his staff put into developing the young people in our program both on and off the field."

The Mountaineers won nine games last season, capping the year off with a dominant 30-10 victory over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

"My first priority was retaining and rewarding our assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a critical role in our success," Brown said. "I appreciate Wren's support on that front as well as his continued commitment to me and what we are building. We share a common vision for this program and that alignment is critical to our continued success. There are great things ahead, and I can't wait to see our incredible fans back in Milan Puskar Stadium on August 31."

Brown, 43, is 31-29 at West Virginia, with bowl appearances in three of the past four seasons.