Indictment cuts off major supply of drugs to West Virginia, prosecutors say

WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) - A network serving as one of West Virginia's largest drug suppliers was dismantled by a federal indictment, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Juan Carlos Magana of Sinaloa, Mexico and Personne "Rico" McGhee of Bellaire, Ohio were charged with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice, Magana worked with McGhee and others to ship drugs in tractor-trailers from the southwest border to Ohio.

Prosecutors said McGhee made large cash payments to people who flew from California to the Pittsburgh International Airport and used a network of distributors to sell drugs in eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia, including in Weirton, Wheeling and Morgantown.

When McGhee was arrested in October, prosecutors said agents found 75 pounds of cocaine, 19 pounds of meth and nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl from his home. They also seized over $295,000 in cash and five guns.

Arrests and searches also happened at the Pittsburgh International Airport and homes and businesses in West Virginia in Ohio.

Six other people were also charged in the indictment, and a handful of others have already been charged.