West Virginia crew heads west to help with wildfires

/ AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Division of Forestry crew has returned to the state after about three weeks helping contain fires in northern California.

The agency said the crew included 11 division employees and nine trained for wildfire suppression. They left Aug. 11 and returned Thursday.

The crew helped around Willows, California, in the Mendocino National Forest and responded to the Kennedy Fire, which was caused by an automobile accident, the division said. The crew was reassigned to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex near Willow Creek.

Others from the division have been assigned to the Four Corners Fire on the Payette National Forest in Idaho, and one forester is a dispatcher in Grangeville, Idaho, the division said.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 9:09 AM

