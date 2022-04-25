West Virginia changing suicide prevention lifeline to 3 digits in July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — People in West Virginia having problems with mental health or suicidal thoughts will soon be able to find help by calling a three-digit number — 988.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources has received a federal grant to change over to the three-digit system on July 16, WCHS-TV reported.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center based in Charleston is operated by First Choice Services and answers West Virginia calls to the lifeline.

Callers can reach help now at (800) 273-TALK (8255), before the change in July.

"Coming in July, that number is going to be even more accessible," said Sheila Moran, communications and marketing director for First Choice Services. "People will be able to dial simply 988 to reach someone 24 hours a day. So, anyone who is feeling suicidal, or any kind of mental health crisis, can call that line."