15-year-old boy in West Virginia kills father in self-defense after he shot at his mom

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father in self-defense after the man fired a shotgun at the boy's mother and then pointed the weapon at him, West Virginia State Police said Thursday.

Maxwell Laham's wife and one child fled after he fired at her with a 12-gauge shotgun Wednesday night, according to state police called to the scene in Rock Cave.

Laham's teenage son, who was still in the house, took a 20-gauge shotgun and fled upstairs, the state police statement said. Laham followed his son and pointed his firearm at him, and the son fatally shot his father once in the chest, police said.

No other injuries were reported. The case is still under investigation.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 6:45 PM EDT

