Birdwatchers in West Virginia worried about bald eagles' nest after father hit by truck

HINTON, W. Va. (KDKA) -- A bald eagles' nest with eggs is in peril in West Virginia after the father bird was hit by a truck.

The male bird went hunting for food on the side of a road in Summers County, in the southern part of the state, when he got clipped by a truck on Feb. 19. Thankfully, the driver stopped and called 911 to get in touch with wildlife experts.

The bird was taken to Three Rivers Avian Center.

(Source: Three Rivers Avian Center)



He underwent surgery for injuries that would have made it very difficult to fly, and now has a long road to recovery ahead of him. The bird is also suffering from a high lead content, which made him very ill.

Three Rivers Avian Center is now hoping the mother bird keeps returning to their nest.

"It's not unusual in a circumstance like this for the female to abandon the eggs and just give up for the season," Wendy Perrone, of Three Rivers Avian Center, said.

Observers say that so far, the female has left the nest a few times to gather food but has returned every time.

Bird watchers from the facility are keeping an eye on the nest from a distance.