West View Water Authority rates are increasing in January. Here's how much your bill could go up.

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) -- Customers who get their water service through the West View Water Authority will soon see a rate increase that will take effect in January.

It will be the first rate increase for customers in over five years.

The increase of more than 4% will bring rates to $7.22 per thousand gallons of usage, which doesn't include the monthly customer charge.

With that monthly charge, the rate will be $9.44 per thousand gallons, which the authority says is below average in comparison to other providers in the area.

The West View Water Authority, which supplies more than 200,000 people in parts of Allegheny, Beaver, and Butler counties, says it's taken steps to hold costs down and improve efficiency with a tank maintenance program, which has tanks taken out of service one a time to refurbish them and extend their life.

A service map shows municipalities in parts of Allegheny, Beaver, and Butler counties that are serviced by the West View Water Authority. West View Water Authority

Also, in the last two years, the authority has secured grants totaling more than $13 million to help pay for costs of water line extensions, the treatment facility, road improvements, and lead service line replacements.

There is a program to help customers in need of assistance and if you need help, you may be eligible for a grant.