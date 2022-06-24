Watch CBS News
West Mifflin Police searching for missing 13-year-old Tamari Nelson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in West Mifflin are asking for help locating a missing 13 year old girl.

Police say Tamari Lynn Nelson was last seen along Glenburn Drive on Thursday around 4 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, gray shorts, pink shoes, black glasses, and a purple head scarf.

Anyone with information about where she may be located is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125 or dial 911.

