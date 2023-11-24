Watch CBS News
West Mifflin Police Department looking to identify robbery suspect

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store earlier this week. 

According to the West Mifflin Borough Police Department, the suspect entered the Super One Store on Greensprings Avenue on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. 

The suspect walked in and forced the clerk behind the counter at gunpoint to give him money - the total amount is not known at this time. 

They were last seen on foot on Greensprings Avenue, but police do not know if the suspect entered a vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 412-461-3125 or call 911. 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 9:42 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

