Police search for suspect in 2 armed robberies minutes apart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are searching for a suspect in two armed robberies minutes apart Friday night.

West Mifflin police said the same person who held up the BP gas station on Buttermilk Hollow Road also robbed a BP station in Pleasant Hills 30 minutes earlier.

Police didn't give a description of the suspect and are still investigating.

