Police search for suspect in 2 armed robberies minutes apart

CBS Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are searching for a suspect in two armed robberies minutes apart Friday night. 

West Mifflin police said the same person who held up the BP gas station on Buttermilk Hollow Road also robbed a BP station in Pleasant Hills 30 minutes earlier. 

Police didn't give a description of the suspect and are still investigating. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on July 1, 2022 / 10:07 PM

