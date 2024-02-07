West Mifflin basketball player with Down syndrome scores on Senior Night, gets carried off the court

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- It was a Senior Night to celebrate at West Mifflin Area High School as Ricky Rivera, a student with Down syndrome, made a few baskets and was carried off of the court by his teammates!

Rivera got the bucket and got the crowd on its feet and roaring.

He'd go on to score a couple more baskets and once the clock hit all zeroes, his teammates lifted him up off the court in celebration.

"Everybody was dapping him up," said Ricky's mom Lennie Sanchez. "His teammates, everyone was cheering for him."

"It was his last year playing and he actually got to play a couple games and make a couple shots, it was really memorable for him," said Ricky's dad Salvador Castro.

Rivera's parents also hope it inspires other kids to get involved and participate.