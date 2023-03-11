West Homestead Police looking for suspect in Waterfront Costco theft
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, police need help to identify a man involved in a theft at the Waterfront.
The suspect is accused of stealing designer eyeglass frames, a Bluetooth speaker, and nearly $1,600.
West Homestead Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 412-461-1116.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.