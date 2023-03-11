West Homestead Police looking for suspect in Waterfront Costco theft

Police looking to identify Costco theft suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, police need help to identify a man involved in a theft at the Waterfront.

The suspect is accused of stealing designer eyeglass frames, a Bluetooth speaker, and nearly $1,600.

West Homestead Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 412-461-1116.

