Wendell August Forge unveils special ornament to honor Plum community

CBS Pittsburgh

PLUM (KDKA) -- Wendell August Forge handcrafted an ornament to honor those who were lost after a home exploded in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood in Plum. 

Six people tragically lost their lives and nearly a dozen homes could potentially be lost. 

50% of the sales will be donated to The Rustic Ridge Family Fund. 

Click here to pre-order the ornament. 

The ornaments will ship on October 1.   

