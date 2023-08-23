Wendell August Forge unveils special ornament to honor Plum community

PLUM (KDKA) -- Wendell August Forge handcrafted an ornament to honor those who were lost after a home exploded in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood in Plum.

Six people tragically lost their lives and nearly a dozen homes could potentially be lost.

Wendell August Forge

50% of the sales will be donated to The Rustic Ridge Family Fund.

Click here to pre-order the ornament.

The ornaments will ship on October 1.