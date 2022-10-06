Weekend Planner: Woodlands Foundation Fall Fest, Meadowcroft, Walk To End Alzheimer's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's almost Friday and there will be some good ways to get out and enjoy fall this weekend!

It may be a little bit chilly this weekend, but that means you can break out the coats and scarves, grab a cup of hot chocolate, and enjoy the season!

Woodlands Foundation Fall Fest

Up first, the Woodlands community is all about inclusion for people of all ages and abilities, and this Saturday, the Woodlands Foundation is hosting a fall fest from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their campus in Wexford.

The event is free, will have a pumpkin patch, a not-so-haunted trail, a costume contest, and trick-or-treating.

For more information, click here.

Meadowcroft

If you've never been to Meadowcroft, this is a good chance to go! Saturday is Archaeology Day. The theme of the annual event is all about the history and significant of tattooing.

Meadowcroft will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and RAD Days are still going on, which means kids 17 and under are free! For more information, click here.

Walk To End Alzheimer's

Team PTL will be joining the cause at the Walk To End Alzheimer's! KDKA's own David Highfield will be the honorary chairperson for this year's walk.

The event is on Saturday, which starts at 9:30 a.m. at Highmark Stadium.

There's still time to register to walk and to donate, as well. Click here for more.