Weekend Planner: The Pittsburgh Fall Home Show kicks off this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to the weekend!

As always, on Friday, we're helping you make plans over the next couple of days and there's quite a lot going on.

Let's start with the big one: The return of the Pittsburgh Fall Home Show.

It gets underway later this morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Hundreds of vendors will be in attendance and you can also check out "The Ultimate Game Room" which features the newest hot tubs, bars, home theaters, and game tables on the market.

The show wraps up on Sunday and you can get the full list of events right here.

The Waterfront will be a fun place to be this weekend.

Tonight, you can check out a beer market that's taking place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

There will be beer, food, and fun activities for the whole family.

Then, on Saturday, The Waterfront goes to the dogs!

It's Dogtoberfest!

It's Pennsylvania's largest adoption event with thousands of dog lovers and more than 100 shelters and rescues attending.

It gets going at 11 a.m. with a parade and costume contest.

You'll also be able to meet adoptable dogs from across the region.

It's free to attend and wraps up at 4 p.m.

Get the details on the Waterfront's website at this link.

This weekend you can check out Allegheny County's final free fall concert on Saturday evening.

This one is happening at Round Hill Park at the Visitor's Center starting at 5 p.m.

You can see the Americana band "Woodland Creatures" for free!

Make sure to bring your chairs or blankets!

Details can be found right here.

Meanwhile, thousands will head to Westmoreland County this weekend for the annual Delmont Apple 'N Arts Festival.

More than 100 arts and crafts and food vendors will be participating.

In addition to all the great apple cider and foods, there will be live entertainment, antique farm equipment, a petting zoo, a straw maze, and the wild world of animals.

It's all happening at Shield's Farm!

Check it out right here.

Tomorrow, the Festival of Combustion is back to light up the Carrie Blast Furnaces.

This is the celebration of industrial arts and American crafts.

It will feature flame performances, glassblowing, and what is being billed as a "one-of-a-kind iron pour spectacle."

You can also build your own mosaics and ceramics!

It goes from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Rivers of Steel has the details here.

Plenty of fall fun to be had this weekend, so get out and enjoy it!