Weekend Planner: Summer vacations wind down with so much to do

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Welcome to Friday - it's one of the last weekends before the kids head back to school so if you want to make it a memorable one, it's jam-packed!

We begin with the Butler Farm Show and it's happening today and tomorrow at the fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

It's not just for the farming community, there is plenty for the whole family to enjoy. That includes arts and crafts, carnival rides, food vendors, live music, and tonight at 7:00 - the world's largest demolition derby!

Tickets are $10 and they include rides as well as grandstand events.

Check out the full rundown on their website at this link!

Sticking with the theme of fairs, the Washington County Fair gets underway on Saturday morning.

As always, there will be thousands of animals on display along with hundreds of youth craft exhibits.

Activities this weekend will include baking contests, live music, tractor pulls, and a demolition derby.

It runs through next Saturday and tickets are $10.

You can see the lineup of events for the week right here.

It's going to be a messy day tomorrow at the Carnegie Science Center as they're hosting its annual MessFest.

The event is aimed at taking a hands-on approach to teaching kids science. Activities include building a contraption to protect an egg from a big fall, making bubbles longer than a car, and producing slime!

It goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It's free with a general admission ticket which you can purchase right here.

One of the most star-studded events of the entire year happens this weekend in, of all places, Monroeville when Steel City Con comes to town!

Thousands will pack into the Monroeville Convention Center through Sunday and 750 vendors along with dozens of celebrities will be here for one of the largest comic book conventions in the country.

Guests will include William Shatner, Katey Sagal, Mike Tyson, Marisa Tomei, Billy Dee Williams, and that's just naming a few.

Get the schedule of events as well as more details on their website at this link.

The Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium begins tonight and it's the third year for the event.

This year, it's a brand-new theme with new lanterns.

It runs Thursday through Sunday nights through October 29.

More information here.

As you can see, there's plenty to do around the area this weekend!