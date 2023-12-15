Weekend Planner: Santa, seven fishes, artwork, and food

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday, so you know what that means, we're going to help you plan your weekend! Today, we've got plenty of food, art, and family fun!

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Wholey's Fish Market is hosting its annual Feast of the Seven Fishes classes with WQED's Chris Fennimore on Saturday.

It starts at 11 and you'll see how to prepare two of Fennimore's favorite dishes - pasta con alici and pasta with clams.

The event is free and open to everyone, check out more on Facebook!

South Side Breakfast with Santa

On Saturday morning, you can take the kids or yourself to the South ide for a breakfast with Santa Claus!

That's happening at the holiday-transformed Cukpa's Cafe Two along East Carson Street from 10 a.m. until noon.

Families and children are welcome to enjoy a free breakfast and visit with Santa.

Get the details right here!

Pittsburgh Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Also happening on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Winter Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show returns!

Several local artists and crafters will be selling handmade items at the Teamsters Local Union 249 Banquet Hall on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

It costs just $3 to get in and children under 12 are free.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and part of the proceeds go to the nonprofit Girls on the Run.

More information can be found right here!

Allegheny City Brewing Chili Cook-Off

Finally, on Sunday, you can head to Allegheny City Brewing on the Northside for some chili!

It's their sixth annual chili cook-off.

Things get going at 1 p.m. and you can taste the entries and vote for the winner!