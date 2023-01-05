Weekend Planner: RV Show, Heinz History Center, Pittsburgh Marathon training

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is almost here and you would think with the holidays over that things would slow down, but nope!

KDKA's Heather Abraham is here with a few things you can do!

The Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum are free for kids 17 and under.

This is limited, though, and actually has a fast approaching expiration date. The free admission for children expires on Sunday, January 8.

With the passing of Franco Harris, a special reminder that at the Heinz History Center, they have an exhibit celebrating 50 years of The Immaculate Reception. It's a nice thing to explore and it's still free to do for the kids this weekend.

For the explorers out there, campers, or people dreaming of taking a home on the road, it's the longest running RV show in the country, and have, as they put it, "nine acres of RV paradise" to explore.

It opens on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

And it's fun to think spring, so let's talk about the Pittsburgh Marathon!

Race weekend is still months away, but this Saturday, you can kick off your training with a fun, free event.

P3R and Steel City Runners are holding a 5K and 10K starting at 8:30 a.m. with registration happening at 7 a.m.

There will be a DJ, giveaways, and more activities after the run.

It's at P3R headquarters along River Avenue on the North Side.