Weekend Planner: Ringing in the new year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the last Friday and the last weekend of 2023 and we've got your weekend planner!

While First Night festivities take place on Sunday, we've got fun for the whole family before the ball drops on Sunday.

Dinosaur Adventure

You can have some prehistoric fun at the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend where Dinosaur Adventure happening Saturday through Monday.

The indoor exhibit features realistic and life-sized dinosaurs that come to life!

Tickets are $35 for children and $25 for adults and they can be purchased right here.

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium Zoo Lights

This weekend is your last chance to see the zoo lights at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

Last weekend was the final weekend visitors could actually walk through the park, but you still have until Saturday to drive through the light display.

Tickets start at $40 per car and you can buy them on their website at this link.

Children's Museum Countdown to Noon

The Children's Museum is ringing in the new year early with its "Countdown to Noon."

This is happening on New Year's Eve from 9 a.m. until noon.

There will be live performances, a professional photographer to snap family photos, a silent disco at the museum lab, and arts and crafts.

The event is included with a museum admission ticket and those are up for grabs right here.

Southside Works Noon Year's Eve Celebration

The Southside Works is hosting its own Noon Year's Eve celebration from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Kids, babies, and families will be able to enjoy live music and singalongs with snacks, activities, and a dance party.

KDKA's own Meghan Schiller will be there as a special guest reader!

The event is free but pre-registration is required and you can sign up at this link.