Weekend Planner: Live music, crafts, and acts of service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the weekend and as always, if you're looking for things to do, KDKA has your back!

There are a couple of interesting events going on that just might pique your interest.

For the next three nights, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra highlights the music of some of the female singers who changed music forever.

'Women changed Pop and Rock & Roll forever' takes place at Heinz Hall tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. and then Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

There will be songs from Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, and Aretha Franklin.

Tickets and more can be found at this link.

Now, if hearing those tunes live isn't your thing, the West View Banquet Hall is playing host to the Pittsburgh Record Convention's spring show.

Vendors from across the country will be selling vinyl records, CDs, tapes, posters, and other memorabilia.

Early bird admission starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning and costs $10. The show opens with free admission to the public at 10 a.m.

You can check out the event's Facebook page for more information.

If you're looking for a new hobby, you can head to the Beaver Valley Mall on Saturday for the Spring Craft Festival.

More than 75 vendors will be on hand selling all sorts of goodies.

It takes place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and it's free!

The Beaver Valley Mall has the details on its website right here.

Finally, this week we celebrated the birthday of the legendary Fred Rogers and WQED is hosting "Be My Neighbor Day" on Saturday in his honor.

It's a free event for families to celebrate kindness and what it means to be a caring neighbor and will have various sites for volunteers to perform acts of service.

Those sites are on WQED's website.

There's something for everyone as you can see!