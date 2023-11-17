Weekend Planner: Light Up Night not your thing - there's more holiday fun!

Weekend Planner: Holiday fun across the region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and once again, we're helping you plan your weekend.

This weekend, there is more holiday fun than just Light Up Night!

Big Butler Holiday Spectacular

The Big Butler Holiday Spectacular is back tonight!

It's the second year for the glowing drive-through spectacle at the fairgrounds.

It features more than 2 million light bulbs that are linked to a computer that controls and changes them.

Tickets range between $30 and $40, depending on which night you go.

It goes daily from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. through January 1.

Check out all the details right here!

Kennywood Holiday Lights

Kennywood kicks off its holiday lights on Saturday.

The event is on select nights through January 1 and you can expect more than 2 million lights throughout the Pittsburgh theme park.

This year also includes Santa, live entertainment, and the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania.

You can get tickets and the schedule on the Kennywood website at this link.

Greensburg Holiday Market

Live! Casino Pittsburgh is hosting the Greensburg Holiday Market on Sunday.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can check off your holiday shopping list with nearly 50 small businesses attending.

There will also be food and drink specials available.

Of course, the Steelers vs. Browns game will be on the big screen.

The Greensburg Night Market has the full rundown right here.

Pittsburgh Record Convention

Saturday the West View Banquet Hall will host the Pittsburgh Record Convention fall show.

Vendors from across the country will be selling vinyl records, CDs, tapes, posters, t-shirts, and other memorabilia.

Early bird admission starts at 8 a.m. and will cost $10.

Entry after 10 a.m. is free.

The show wraps up at 4 p.m.

You can learn more on Facebook.