Weekend Planner: Indoor, warm family fun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's finally Friday and if you're looking for something to beat the cold, we've got several great, family-friendly events - all happening indoors!

World of Wheels

Car lovers...start your engines!

The World of Wheels is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

It's the 63rd year for the event which features hundreds of classic cars and hot rods on display.

It's all happening today through Sunday and on Saturday, rap legend Flava Flav will be in attendance!

Get more information on the event's website at this link.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

The Monroeville Convention Center is playing host to the Totally Rad Vintage Fest.

There, you'll be able to shop for clothing, records, toys, video games, and home goods from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s!

There will also be a free-play vintage arcade and a rewind museum with gadgets and artifacts from the past.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, check out the details right here.

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention

A fun and exciting exhibit is opening at the Children's Museum on the North Side, it's called Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention.

It's back in Pittsburgh after traveling around the world.

You and the kids will be able to go hands-on with contraptions inspired by the iconic inventor along with other fun activities.

If you can't go this weekend, don't worry - it'll be open through May 5!

Get tickets on the Children's Museum website here!