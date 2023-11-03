Weekend Planner: Hometown food, pet expos, and creative toys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the weekend and as we do every Friday, we're here to help you make some plans over the next couple of days.

This week, we're focusing on fun events for the whole family!

Pittsburgh Pet Expo

Don't think that excludes our furry friends!

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center is playing host to the Pittsburgh Pet Expo starting today.

It's the largest pet expo in the entire country and through Sunday you can check out competitions, demonstrations, giveaways, and hundreds of vendors all for you to pamper your pup or kitten!

Check out the details on their website at this link.

Hometown-Homegrown food festival

Visitors to the Heinz History Center on Saturday will get more than just a history lesson!

They'll also be treated to a big serving of local food at the 10th annual Hometown-Homegrown expo.

More than 40 local food and drink vendors will be on hand for cooking demonstrations, and samples, and some of the city's finest culinary experts will also be in attendance.

It all takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the festival is included in the price of admission.

Kids under 17 get in free and you can see who will be part of the expo at this link.

Greenberg Great Train & Toy Show

If you've got a model train lover in your life and you want to get a head start on their holiday gift, Monroeville will be the place for you this weekend!

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 exhibitors with 400-plus tables of trains for sale and huge operating model train displays will be at the Monroeville Convention Center.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. both days and you can get the rundown on their website right here.

Have a great weekend, Pittsburgh!