Weekend Planner: Home improvement, oddities, golf, and more

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We made it to Friday and that means looking ahead to the weekend as well as making sure you've got plans!

We've got plenty of fun events going on around the region this weekend.

The Block Home Show

The Block Northway is playing host to a home show this weekend.

Starting on Friday afternoon and rolling through Sunday night, you can check out indoor exhibits, seminars in home remodeling, and several how-to clinics.

There will also be jewelry, crystals, minerals, and natural art for purchase that you can decorate your home with.

Today's hours are 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and it's free to attend.

Check out more on their website right here.

Saxonburg WinterFest

WinterFest is returning to Saxonburg!

Some of the family fun includes carriage ridges, a petting zoo, live music, food vendors, and all sorts of activities for every member of your family.

You can also check out all the shops along Main Street.

It goes from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

World Oddities Expo

The World Oddities Expo is taking over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday!

It features all things weird and interesting with vendors on hand selling macabre art, jewelry, home goods, and more. There will also be an oddity ink parlor with tattoo artists plying their trade, burlesque, and other live entertainment.

It all goes down from noon until 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20 and you can get them here!

Pittsburgh Golf & Travel Show

Calling all golfers - the Pittsburgh Golf and Travel Show is happening Friday through Sunday at the Monroeville Convention Center.

There you'll be able to find deals on clubs, equipment, and any and all golf-related items you can imagine.

There are also interactive ball-striking activities and competitions, as well as travel opportunities.

Check out more on their website right here.

Monroeville Mini Golf

Sticking with the golf theme, the Monroeville Public Library transforms into an 18-hole miniature golf course as part of two fundraisers for the library.

The family-friendly round starts at 10 a.m. with last tee set for 3:45 p.m.

You can play a round of mini-golf for $5.

Then, starting at 6 p.m., an adults-only event takes over and for $35, you can play all you want and have some great food and drinks.

Learn more on the Monroeville Public Library website at this link.

Flamingo Fest

Flamingo Fest is back at the National Aviary this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, you and your kids can learn all about the vibrant birds, create your own flamingo craft, and head into the wetlands to meet the flock.

Flamingo Fest is included with admission.

It all goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Check it out on the Aviary website.