Weekend Planner: Hollywood Nights, I Made It! Market, Moraine Winterfest

By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It may be chilly this weekend, but there are tons of things to do inside and outside to keep you busy!

KDKA's Heather Abraham is here with your Weekend Planner!

There's a mix of things this week for those who may like to choose to hibernate in the winter, while others embrace the season. 

The Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School is putting on a performance called Hollywood Nights.

It has hits from the silver screen and is at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The I Made It! Market is returning this weekend at The Block Northway.

They'll have dozens of vendors selling homemade, handmade, and hand-crafted items.

This includes everything from jewelry to paintings to prints and clothes. There will also be food vendors.

The event will take place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Dat yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.

For those who love winter, Winterfest at Moraine State Park is this weekend.

There's something for everyone, including live music, cold water fishing demonstrations, chainsaw carvings, and children's crafts.

They'll also have a bonfire and warm food. It will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 7:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

