Weekend Planner: Hello December, hello holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're flipping the calendar to December and if you're looking for something to do, we're here to help plan your weekend!

There are several great holiday-themed events for the whole family.

National Aviary Seasons Greeting Saturdays

We start at the National Aviary and their Seasons Greeting Saturdays.

You and the kids will be able to take photos not just with Santa Claus, but some penguins, as well!

An expert will also be on hand to tell you all about those flightless birds and how their festive, tuxedoed feathers help them swim.

Kids will also be able to write letters to Santa and enjoy holiday crafts.

The best part is, it all is included in the price of a general admission ticket!

Learn more on the aviary's website at this link.

Handmade Arcade Holiday Market

The massive Handmade Arcade Holiday Market returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday.

You'll be able to check it out from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There, you'll be able to shop for one-of-a-kind handmade products from more than 275 makers, artists, and craftspeople.

There will also be hands-on demos, make-and-takes, and community art projects!

It's free to attend but there are early bird tickets for $25 if you want to get in the door before the rush at 9 a.m.

Those tickets can be purchased right here.

All-Clad Factory Sale

The All-Clad Factory sale is back in Washington County at the county fairgrounds.

Fans of cooking and baking will have access to deep discounts from the popular cookware manufacturer.

We're talking cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, and electronics.

It goes on today from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and then Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Check out the great deals on their website.

Pittsburgh Concert Chorale

If you're looking for some holiday fun tonight, The Pittsburgh Concert Chorale will help get you in the spirit.

There will be a performance tonight at 7:30 at the Trinity Cathedral downtown.

Then tomorrow night at 7:30, they'll have a performance at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church.

On Sunday afternoon at 4, they'll wrap up the weekend at Ingomar United Methodist Church.

Tickets are up for grabs on their website right here.

The Black Market: Holiday Edition

Here in downtown, the Black Market is back and it's a holiday edition!

It goes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on Wood Street.

Dozens of locally-owned black businesses will be on hand selling their goods.

There will also be giveaways every hour on both days!

Get the full rundown on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership website at this link.

Ohiopyle Open Air Winter Market

Ohiopyle is hosting its open-air winter market on Saturday!

Dozens of vendors will be lined up on Garrett Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There you'll be able to find jewelry, handmade ceramics, clothing, artwork, baked goods, alcohol, soaps, and toys for humans and pets.

There will also be plenty of fun, festive activities!

You can learn more about it on the Ohiopyle website right here.

Cookies With Santa

Rather than just leaving the cookies out for Old St. Nick, you can enjoy cookies with Santa this weekend!

He'll be at the Boyce Park Four Seasons Activity Center on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. and the Round Hill Park Visitors Center on Sunday at the same time.

You'll be able to enjoy free cookies and refreshments with the jolly man himself. There will also be cool holiday crafts!

It's free to attend but you do have to register in advance in order to make sure everyone gets cookies.

Get registered here!