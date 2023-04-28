Weekend Planner: Health, history, books, and block parties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Ron has been saying all morning, rain is in the forecast for this weekend, but that shouldn't ruin your weekend.

It's Friday and that means we're here to help you make some plans and enjoy a great weekend.

We begin in Butler County for the annual BookFest.

The Butler Fairgrounds will be filled with more than 100,000 books, CDs, video games, audiobooks, and vinyl records.

It gets underway today and lasts through Tuesday afternoon.

Weekend hours are 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and the event benefits several Butler-area libraries.

Check out more right here at this link.

Next, the August Wilson House is celebrating its namesake's birthday tomorrow with a block party.

It's taking place in the Hill District where the late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright was born.

There will be more than 175 vendors, food trucks, performances, a lip sync battle, a foam party, and more.

The fun gets underway at 11 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

Check out the official website for the details of the event!

Lastly, the Westmoreland Mall is playing host to a kids' health and wellness fair.

That's happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

More than 30 organizations will be in attendance offering giveaways, interactive activities, and resources about their services.

There will also be free vision and dental screenings for kids.